Firefighting training program in Melville, Sask. to reopen after receiving $1.8M in funding
The firefighting training program in Melville, Sask. that was put on hold in 2021 is now reopening after receiving $1.8 million in funding.
The provincial government, along with the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency, the Ministry of Advanced Education, and the Ministry of Immigration and Career Training will make the combined investment in the training program at Parkland College for the upcoming school year, according to a release from the province.
"Our government is committed to ensuring people can train for and build a rewarding firefighting career right here in Saskatchewan," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said in the release.
"This combined investment will support Parkland College in delivering quality education and training, ultimately ensuring a supply of firefighters to help keep our communities safe."
Applications are open for the National Fire Protection Association training starting in July.
The provincial firefighting training centre will accommodate between 18 and 24 students per cohort.
