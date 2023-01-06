First detection of new Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 reported in Sask.
The first detections of a new Omicron sublineage were reported in Saskatchewan’s latest Community Respiratory Illness Surveillance Program (CRISP) Situation Report.
One case of the Omicron sublineage XBB.1.5 – also known as the Kraken variant – was detected in the province in the reporting period of Dec. 18 to Dec. 31, 2022.
In Canada, there were 21 cases of the subvariant detected as of Jan. 4, 2023.
Early research suggested that XBB and its sublineages are better at evading antibodies generated by vaccines or previous infection. It is also said to be more transmissible.
The World Health Organization (WHO) noted the risk of reinfection appears to be higher with XBB than with other Omicron variants.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) activity continues to go up in the province, according to the report.
There were 343 positive RSV lab tests in this reporting period compared to 236 in the last one, which covered the period of Dec. 4 to Dec. 17, 2022.
Of those 343 positive cases, 91 were admitted to the hospital, compared to 62 last period.
RSV mainly affects children, with 71 per cent of cases this period occurring in those four years and under.
The majority of respiratory virus hospitalizations continue to be COVID-19, followed by RSV, according to the report.
There were 195 COVID-19 hospitalizations in this reporting period and 628 COVID-19 cases.
Ten deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in this period, compared to 27 last reporting period.
There were 191 influenza cases compared to 679 in the last reporting period and 38 hospitalizations compared to 112 in the last period.
For the full report, click here.
- With files from CTVNews.ca's Alexandra Mae Jones
