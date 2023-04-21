First Nations University of Canada Spring Powwow set to return

One of the largest indoor powwows in Canada is set to return this weekend at the Brandt Centre.

Due to COVID-19, the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv) Spring Powwow has not been held during its usual date since 2019.

In June 2022, FNUniv held a COVID-19 safe powwow celebration at the Brandt Centre, similar to their annual event.

With things returning to back to normal, dancers, drum groups, and spectators are expected to increase.

Visitors from all over North America are anticipated to attend the event.

Over 50 venders will be onsite offering foods and Indigenous gifts and items.

The pow-wow has a rich history dating back to 1978.

Over the years, the event has changed locations, moving from the University of Regina campus to the Conexus Arts Centre, finding its home at the now REAL district where it has been since the 1980’s.

There are a few new additions to this years event, including a revamped Ambassador Contest which will replace the Princess Pageant.

Live coverage from FNUniv’s own radio station will be broadcast online.

“We’ll also have students onsite walking around giving the crowd an opportunity to be a part of the broadcast by sending wishes back home or saying their name and where they’re from,” said William Yuzicapi, Station Manager of CFNU.

For those wanting to participate, volunteer positions are still available.

The doors of the Brandt Centre will open Saturday and Sunday at 9 a.m.

Grand Entry will take place at 12 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.