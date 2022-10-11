Flu shots now available in Sask.
Flu shots are now available to all Saskatchewan residents six months of age and older, the province announced in a news release Tuesday.
Residents will also be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine during the same appointment, the province said.
Flu and COVID-19 vaccines will be administered at public health clinics, pharmacies and some physician and nurse practitioner offices.
Saskatchewan residents who are 65 and older will be eligible to receive the Fluzone High-Dose influenza vaccine for the first time this year.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) reassured the public that there is no danger to getting a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot in the same appointment.
"According to Health Canada, flu vaccines are proven to be safe and can be given at the same time as other vaccines," Saskatchewan Health Authority COVID-19 Immunization Co-Chief Dr. Tania Diener said in the news release.
"No additional safety risks or adverse events following immunization have been identified by simultaneous administration of these vaccines."
For more information or to make a vaccine appointment visit www.4flu.ca.
Individual or group bookings can also be made by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829).
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Date set for King Charles III's coronation: Buckingham Palace
The coronation ceremony for King Charles III will take place in May of next year, Buckingham Palace has announced.
Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.
Five things to know as the Emergencies Act public inquiry gets underway
The inquiry into the federal government's unprecedented use of the Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests last winter will start public hearings on Thursday.
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
Russian forces showered Ukraine with more missiles and munition-carrying drones Tuesday after widespread strikes killed at least 19 people in an attack the UN human rights office described as 'particularly shocking' and potential war crimes.
'Really beautiful': Indigenous jacket with ties to Red River region discovered by U.K. thrift shop
An Indigenous jacket with connections to Manitoba’s Red River area has journeyed across the world and found its way to a thrift shop in England – and now, staff at the store are hoping to find out more about the coat.
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
Relief on horizon for kids' pain meds shortage, pharmacist says
As children’s pain medication continues to be affected by supply and demand issues, one pharmacist explains steps caregivers can take to help children with flu-like symptoms.
Saskatoon
-
'Federal intrusion': Premier Scott Moe set to release policy paper outlining federal impact on Sask.
Premier Scott Moe is set to unveil a policy paper outlining steps to “protect Saskatchewan people, jobs and businesses from federal intrusion."
-
'A really nice balance': U of S researcher begins study on beneficial aspects of video games
A University of Saskatchewan researcher is breaking down stereotypes around video games.
-
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Winnipeg
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
-
'Really beautiful': Indigenous jacket with ties to Red River region discovered by U.K. thrift shop
An Indigenous jacket with connections to Manitoba’s Red River area has journeyed across the world and found its way to a thrift shop in England – and now, staff at the store are hoping to find out more about the coat.
-
Two mayoral candidates release costed platforms; Ouellette discusses homelessness on campaign trail
Two of the candidates running for Mayor of Winnipeg released their fully costed platforms on Tuesday.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
-
Blink-182 reunites for new album, tour with Alberta stops
One of the most iconic pop punk bands of the late 90s and early 2000s is back together and headed for Edmonton and Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Danielle Smith sworn in as Alberta's next premier
It's official: Danielle Smith has been sworn in as Alberta's 19th premier. In a ceremony at Government House in Edmonton Tuesday morning, the former Wildrose party leader was sworn in by Lt.-Gov. Salma Lakhani.
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
-
Blink-182 reunites for new album, tour with Alberta stops
One of the most iconic pop punk bands of the late 90s and early 2000s is back together and headed for Edmonton and Calgary.
Toronto
-
This is how many square feet $300,000 buys you in different Ontario cities
A new report analyzing how much space Canadian home buyers can expect for every $300,000 spent suggests Ontario residents are paying more per square footage than those in most other provinces.
-
Many Ontario employers now need 'electronic monitoring' policies. Here's what that means for workers
Many Ontario companies will soon need to disclose to staff whether they’re electronically monitoring their activities.
-
What is a school board trustee and why should I vote for them during the municipal elections?
Here's what you need to know about voting for school board trustee in the Ontario municipal elections.
Ottawa
-
Sutcliffe and McKenney spar over services and cuts
The rhetoric around spending, cuts, and city services is heating up as Ottawa’s mayoral election quickly approaches.
-
Ottawa firefighters battle blaze at St. Luke's Anglican Church
Firefighters were called to St. Luke’s Anglican Church at the corner of Somerset Street West and Bell Street North at around 9:30 a.m.
-
Ottawa man convicted on numerous sex offences deemed dangerous offender
An Ottawa man who pleaded guilty in 2019 to 44 charges, including sexual assault and making child pornography involving young boys between 2004 and 2019, will be designated a dangerous offender, a judge ruled Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
'Absolutely crazy': Vancouver butcher shop broken into twice in a week
The owner of a Vancouver butcher shop is calling on the city to take action after falling victim to multiple break-ins in the span of just a week.
-
Victim drives to hospital after being shot at Surrey intersection
Mounties are investigating a daylight shooting at a busy intersection in Surrey, B.C., over the weekend that ended with the victim driving himself to hospital.
-
37 temperature records broken across B.C. over Thanksgiving long weekend
Six B.C. communities saw record-breaking heat on Thanksgiving Monday, bringing the total number of high-temperature records broken across the province over the long weekend to 37.
Montreal
-
Home of Tony Accurso's daughter destroyed in possible arson
The Quebec home destroyed in a suspected arson attack Tuesday belonged to the daughter of convicted fraudster and former construction magnate Tony Accurso, police have confirmed. No one was injured, but dozens of firefighters were required to put out the blaze Tuesday night in Deux-Montagnes, northwest of Montreal.
-
PQ leader wants to take seat in Quebec legislature without swearing oath to King
Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon asked the National Assembly Tuesday to let him take the oath of office on Oct. 21 to Quebecers only, and not to the King of England.
-
Hockey Canada CEO Scott Smith and entire board of directors stepping down
After months embroiled in controversy and facing calls for major leadership change, Hockey Canada announced that CEO Scott Smith is out, 'effective immediately.' The entire Hockey Canada board of directors has agreed to step down as well.
Vancouver Island
-
Missing Victoria father found dead in Spain
A Victoria man who was reported missing while on a trip to Spain over the summer has been found dead, police said Tuesday. Scott Graham, 67, was the subject of a high-risk missing person alert after he was last seen in the Spanish capital of Madrid on July 15.
-
B.C. parks see 'record number' of reservations at campsites this year
A record-breaking number of reservations were made at provincial campsites this year, according to the B.C. Ministry of Environment. According to the province, more than 317,000 reservations were made at BC Parks campsites, cabins, picnic shelters and other provincially run facilities in 2022.
-
Mounties investigating after man who was banned by BC Ferries caught in disguise aboard vessel
Mounties on Quadra Island are investigating after a man who was banned from BC Ferries vessels was caught aboard a ferry wearing a disguise Sunday.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | 3,000 P.E.I. customers still without electricity; power may not be fully restored until Friday
More than 3,000 Maritime Electric customers are still without electricity on Prince Edward Island, more than two weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona slammed Atlantic Canada.
-
Mounties who took photo with 'Freedom Fighters' were responding to noise complaint: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says two officers who took a photo with group members at a "Freedom Fighters" event in Nova Scotia's Annapolis County over the weekend were responding to a noise complaint.
-
Diagolon founder denied release after bail hearing concludes in Saskatoon
The founder of the online group "Diagolon" remains in custody after being denied release following a bail hearing in Saskatchewan.
Northern Ontario
-
Inmate at Ontario's Beaver Creek Institution prison dies after 31 years in prison
Officials say an inmate at the Beaver Creek Institution federal prison in Gravenhurst, Ont., has died after more than 31 years in custody.
-
Woman charged in fatal crash west of Sudbury was impaired, police say
A 40-year-old northern Ontario woman is facing several charges, including drunk driving, after the car she was driving hit a tree killing one man and seriously injuring another passenger.
-
Police say impaired driver in Timmins had stolen vehicle, caught with contraband cannabis, tobacco
A 25-year-old man from Timmins is accused of driving a stolen cargo van while impaired. In addition, the Timmins Police Service said contraband cigarettes and cannabis were found in the van.
Kitchener
-
Fire erupts at Kitchener encampment
A fire at an encampment in Kitchener has caused a large emergency response.
-
Images of Hitler affixed to Guelph, Ont. synagogue door, police say
Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti, including stickers bearing the image of Adolf Hitler, were found on the front doors of a Guelph, Ont. synagogue.
-
Kitchener man charged after portable toilets set on fire
A Kitchener man has been arrested and charged after a pair of portable toilets were set on fire Monday.