A former cab driver who was viciously attacked while on the job two years ago has found a new opportunity working for SaskTel.

Iqbal Singh Sharma suffered a severe brain injury when a passenger stabbed him multiple times in November of 2016. He had only been living in Saskatchewan for a few months when he was assaulted. Driving cabs was supposed to be a temporary position while Sharma waited for Canadian accreditation so he could continue his career as a mechanical engineer.

The attack changed his life forever. When he woke up from a coma weeks later, he was paralyzed on the right side of his body and couldn’t speak. Now, Sharma needs a cane to walk and struggles to use his right arm and leg.

Sharma and his family were relying solely on his wife’s income. In August, Sharma told CTV News he was ready to go back to work. However, he said he needed help finding a job.

“He really showed his dedication to getting back to work, not only to financially support his family, but also for a better quality of life, to feel like he was contributing to his community again,” said Denine Peterson with SaskAbilities.

After hearing Sharma’s story, SaskTel stepped forward to help find Sharma a position within the Crown corporation.

“We reached out and touched base with Iqbal and then worked with his career counsellor and determined his skill set and looked at carving a job within the organization for him,” said SaskTel representative Michelle Englot.

He’s now working as a facilities assistant with SaskTel.

“It gives me an exciting feeling and I’m happy to work in this environment,” Sharma said.

Sharma says it’s been a long road to recovery, both physically and emotionally. Now that he’s back at work, he wants to focus his energy on building his future.

“The past is the past,” he said. “We cannot do much. Now we look forward with the right attitude.”

Sharma has been in the job for a couple of weeks and he thinks the position is the perfect fit.

