A Calgary man has been sentenced to seven years in prison after attacking and stabbing a Regina cab driver, and two others, in November of 2016.

Attempted murder charges were laid against Leroy Redwood after the incident. According to Regina police, Iqbal Singh Sharma was attacked by patrons in his cab. He was stabbed three times, including once in the neck. He was in a coma for two weeks after the attack.

Police say there was a fight inside the cab before Sharma was stabbed. He was then assaulted when he stopped the cab and tried to get out of the vehicle.

Redwood pleaded guilty to all three charges after the stabbings.

Redwood was sentenced to one year each for stabbing two other people in the cab. He was sentenced to five years for stabbing Sharma.

Court heard that Sharma wasn’t able to pursue his plans to become an engineer because of the injuries he suffered in the stabbing. He also now suffers from depression and has debated suicide since the assault.

Redwood has received credit for the 935 days he has already served in remand.

