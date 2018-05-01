Former Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall is joining law firm Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt LLP as a special advisor.

The firm announced the move on its website on Tuesday morning.

Osler says Wall will serve as a special advisor to both the firm and its clients. He will be based out of the Calgary office.

“Some have called Brad one of Canada’s great leaders. We agree with that assessment,” said Doug Bryce, Osler managing partner and chief executive in the news release. “We are excited to be able to offer our clients his strategic insights, particularly in the energy and agri-food businesses where Brad has exceptional understanding of the inextricable links among the political, business and trade spheres.”

The firm says Wall was able to bring political and business leaders together in his political career.

Wall tweeted on Tuesday that while he will be based in the Calgary office, he will still live in Swift Current.

Looking forward to working with the great team @Osler_Law and their clients. I will be based in the Calgary office but Tami and I are staying in the home of the @SCBroncos ! — Brad Wall (@BradWall306) May 1, 2018

Wall announced his retirement from politics in August of 2017. He was replaced as Saskatchewan Party leader by Scott Moe in January.