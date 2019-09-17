

CTV News Regina





Former Roughrider Rob Bagg is hanging up the cleats after more than a decade in the CFL.

Bagg made the announcement on his Twitter on Tuesday.

Bagg spent 10 seasons with the Riders before he was released by the team prior to the start of the 2018 season. He then rejoined the team last August, but didn't play at all in 2019.

"To the city of Regina and the greatest football organization in Canada, thank you for taking a chance on me," Bagg said in a tweet. "As an undrafted player in 2007, I have tried my hardest to earn your respect. While I didn’t accomplish everything I would have liked to individually, the friendships and brotherhood that defines what it means to be a Rider is something I will always hold close to my heart."

Bagg won the Grey Cup with the Riders in 2013 and was named a CFL West All-Star in 2014.