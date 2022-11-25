Fort Qu'Appelle man takes home $100K from scratch ticket

A man from Fort Qu’Appelle is taking home $100,000 thanks to a win on his Virtual Bonanza scratch ticket.

Justin Allard bought his winning ticket from the Fort Qu’Appelle Scenic Centre and discovered his win right immediately after.

"I didn't even play the game; I just scratched the bar code and had the store clerk check it," Allard said in a news release.

Allard has some plans for his recent windfall.

"I'll probably pay off debt. My son will get some shoes; I'll get a TV and a new washer and dryer for my family," he said.