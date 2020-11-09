REGINA -- After eight years in office, incumbent mayor Michael Fougere has lost his re-election bid.

With 39 of 40 polls reporting, first-time candidate Sandra Masters secured 46.92 per cent of the vote to claim the victory. Fougere finished second with 34.63 per cent of the vote.

“I’m obviously disappointed,” Fougere said. “We ran a strong campaign, but at the end of the day, the people made their choice. I talked to Masters and wished her well.”

Fougere thanked the residents of Regina for their support over his time on council.

The Queen City’s incumbent mayor had held the position since 2012, after serving five terms as the city councillor for Ward 4.

Also checked historic results: this is set to be the first time an incumbent mayor has lost re-election in Regina since Doug Archer lost to Pat Fiacco in 2000. #yqr #yqrvotes #yqrcc @ctvregina — Cole Davenport (@CTVCole) November 10, 2020

Fougere notes his progress on infrastructure projects, homelessness, reconciliation and economic development as his biggest accomplishments during his time in the mayor’s office.

He recently helped navigate the city through the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

