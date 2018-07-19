

A fourth person has been charged in connection Regina’s fourth homicide of 2018.

The body of Shawn Coghill, 35, was found in a house on the 1100 block of Retallack Street in the early morning hours of May 23.

Robert Kakakaway, 25, has now been charged with break and enter and intent to commit an indictable offence in connection with this case.

Police had previously charged three other men in connection with the case, Brent Stacee Creely, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm, Richard William Snyder, 33, has been charged with possession of a firearm, and Jesse Alexander Henderson, 33 has been charged with break-and-enter and possession of a firearm in the case.

Kakakaway made his first court appearance on Thursday morning.