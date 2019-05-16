

CTV Regina





The Friends of the Riders Touchdown Home Lottery is coming to an end after 33 years.

“At 76 years old I have come to realize that the time has come for me to wind this venture down,” founder Tom Shepherd said. “I have spent the last 33 years volunteering and giving my all to the Lottery but it is no longer practical for me to go forward.”

Over three decades the lottery has raised $22.6 million for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

“Tom’s contributions to the Saskatchewan Roughriders cannot be understated. He’s poured countless hours of his life into making sure the club was the best it could be,” said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds.

The Roughriders will announce plans to honour Shepherd in the coming the weeks.