REGINA -- The province has given the green light for people to once again sell their second-hand goods to the public. As of July 21, garage sales are allowed to resume.

Anna Janikova had her first sale of the year on the weekend.

“I do garage sales every year - twice every year. I just love it,” said Janikova.

The reopen Saskatchewan plan puts strict physical distancing and cleaning measures in place for those hoping to make a few bucks this summer.

“Just like everything else, these activities are going to look very different than they did a few months ago,” said Premier Scott Moe.

Janikova said her patrons are following the measures with respect. Some were even wearing masks.

“It’s good. Pretty steady. Never more than five people at a time or one car at a time.”

The Westly United Church held a different kind of sidewalk sale on Saturday. The church holds an annual fruit sale to fundraise for outreach opportunities. This year’s event saw a drive-thru style blueberry sale. The drive-thru made physical distancing easier.

“We asked people to not get out of their cars,” said Fran Goudie, events committee co-chair. “Lots of times, they didn’t get out of their car. We didn’t really have to touch their car unless it was to open a door. People have been very cooperative.”

Janikova says her garage sale was busier than she expected.

“Pretty good actually. Nice and steady. All day, I have customers. I am shocked actually.”

For now, the government has restricted garage sales to single households. Large group or neighbourhood sales are not permitted at this time and there is no timetable for their return.