REGINA -- The City of Regina is reminding residents to not hold garage or yard sales at this time, as the weather continues to warm.

“The most important thing right now is to continue to prioritize the effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and remind residents that this is a serious situation,” says Mayor Michael Fougere. “We must ensure we maintain social distancing to protect the health and safety of all Regina residents.”

The City says that guidelines from public health officials continue to encourage physical distancing and limiting contact with those outside your household.