Girl, 12, dies after being found unresponsive in Regina yard
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, March 7, 2018 11:09AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, March 7, 2018 6:44PM CST
A grade 7 student who attended École St. Elizabeth School has died after being found unresponsive underneath a pile of snow.
The 12-year-old girl was found in her family’s backyard around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead later that evening.
The family of the girl has asked for privacy during their time of grief.
A note was sent home to parents of other children at École St. Elizabeth School informing them that counselling services would be available to students.