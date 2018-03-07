

CTV Regina





A grade 7 student who attended École St. Elizabeth School has died after being found unresponsive underneath a pile of snow.

The 12-year-old girl was found in her family’s backyard around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead later that evening.

The family of the girl has asked for privacy during their time of grief.

A note was sent home to parents of other children at École St. Elizabeth School informing them that counselling services would be available to students.