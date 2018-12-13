

CTV Regina





The Ministry of Government Relations has approved an application by the RM of McKillop to alter its electoral divisions.

The RM will need to hold an election to find a councillor for each of the new divisions.

“Based on the desires of the people, as reflected in the outcome of the referendum question and following careful review, I have approved the application and have issued a minister’s order to alter the electorial division boundaries in the Rural Municipality of McKillop,” Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said in a news release.

The province received the application in late November, after a referendum in October. All six of the current divisions will be changed.

The reeve will not be affected.

The election is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2019.