The Ministry of Government Relations has approved an application by the RM of McKillop to alter its electoral divisions.

The RM will need to hold an election to find a councillor for each of the new divisions.

“Based on the desires of the people, as reflected in the outcome of the referendum question and following careful review, I have approved the application and have issued a minister’s order to alter the electorial division boundaries in the Rural Municipality of McKillop,” Government Relations Minister Warren Kaeding said in a news release.

The province received the application in late November, after a referendum in October. All six of the current divisions will be changed.

The reeve will not be affected.

The election is scheduled for Feb. 27, 2019.