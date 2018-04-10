The Saskatchewan government will be increasing its investment in mental health programs in the 2018 budget.

The Ministry of Health will invest $284 million in mental health services and supports this year. It accounts for five per cent of the province’s health budget.

The province says it plans to increase that investment to seven per cent in the coming years.

According to the government, an additional $83 million is targeted at mental health services in other departments. In total, the Saskatchewan Party will spend $367 million on mental health programs in 2018.

The province has a 10-year mental health and addiction action plan to help guide funding. Several ministries, including Health, Social Services and Justice, will work together to improve services in Saskatchewan.

Federal and provincial funding will go towards new investments in mental health services. A total of $4.67 million will target child and adolescent mental health. Another $5.24 million will help with community access to supports, including expanding police and crisis teams in North Battleford, Moose Jaw and Yorkton.

Online mental health services will also be improved through $1.51 million invested in developing online supports.