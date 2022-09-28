Governor General to visit James Smith Cree Nation

Governor General Mary Simon speaks about Queen Elizabeth II during an address at Rideau Hall, Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Governor General Mary Simon speaks about Queen Elizabeth II during an address at Rideau Hall, Thursday, September 8, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener