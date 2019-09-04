Winnipeg-based Parrish & Heimbecker has announced its acquisition of 10 Louis Dreyfus Company locations across the Canadian prairies.

The acquisition is spread across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba and includes the following locations:

Tisdale, SK

Wilkie, SK

Aberdeen, SK

Kegworth, SK

Rathwell, MB

Virden, MB

Joffre, AB

Lyalta, AB

Rycroft, AB

Dawson Creek, BC

P&H says this continues its investment in growing a more competitive grain supply chain in Canada by expanding grain terminals, flour milling facilities, feed mills and elevators.

“Acquiring geographically strategic assets from a global leader like LDC makes us better and stronger by an order of magnitude,” CEO John Heimbecker said in a release.

P&H adds the move will help them give producers better access to more competitive offerings in grain trading, handling and merchandising.