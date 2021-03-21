REGINA -- Victoria, Kelowna and Thunder Bay are among the latest to find they no longer have an international airport designation, echoing the situation faced by the airports in Regina and Saskatoon.

Up to a dozen medium sized cities in Canada may have been delisted, including both of Saskatchewan’s major airports.

Saskatchewan officials have voiced their concern to Ottawa.

“Transport Canada did not keep the airport authorities apprised of any requirements to maintain international designation which they gladly and willingly would have complied with,” said Minister of Trade and Export Development Jeremy Harrison.

Transport Canada has not disclosed a full list of airports losing the designation but said all can reapply if they meet border service, immigration, health inspection and other service requirements.

“From my perspective we are about halfway through the list of the government agencies that need to provide support. So far we have not encountered any roadblocks,” said Regina Airport Authority CEO James Bogusz.

Transport Canada said airports can use international in their trade name even without official designation, but failing to make the government’s list of cities could make it more difficult to attract international service.