Air Canada announces direct service from Regina to Montreal
Published Saturday, March 20, 2021 10:53AM CST
Gate 6 at the Regina International Airport is seen in this file image. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)
REGINA -- More flights are being scheduled for Regina this summer.
Air Canada has announced direct service to Montreal and the resumption of flights to Calgary. Both take effect in June.
The Regina Airport Authority says it’s a sign of optimism returning to the airline industry.
Flair airlines is also returning to Regina. It will fly to Toronto and Vancouver twice weekly starting in May.