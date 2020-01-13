REGINA -- Police have charged one man with impaired driving and another with gun possession after a crash on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a two-vehicle crash in the 1300 block of Dewdney Avenue East around 10:30 p.m. According to police, a black SUV was on its side and a white pickup truck was also involved in the crash. Police say the driver of the SUV, which had four people inside, was suspected to be impaired. They were all taken to hospital for treatment. One of the men inside the truck also had a gun. No one in the truck was injured.

Police say they believe the SUV ran a red light and hit the truck.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with three counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and refusing to supply a blood sample.

A 27-year-old man is facing multiple gun charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both men appeared in court on Monday morning.