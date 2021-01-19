REGINA -- The Habitat for Humanity Regina ReStore is asking for more donations after donated appliances that were being stored in an outdoor area were damaged during a storm last week.

According to Habitat for Humanity Regina, the ReStore’s exterior signage was also damaged during the storm.

The ReStore has also been impacted by the increased operating costs caused by the pandemic.

The organization is looking for donations in the form of furniture, appliances and building materials from individuals and businesses.

“We are in desperate need of donations to continue the great work the Habitat Regina ReStore does in the community,” Heather MacKenzie, Habitat for Humanity Regina’s Director of Resources, said in a news release. “We are asking local retailers, contractors and individuals to consider donating their gently used and excess materials to the Habitat Regina Restore.”

Donations can be dropped off at 1740 Broder St. Monday to Saturday between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. or free curbside pick up can be arranged.