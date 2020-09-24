Advertisement
Happy Hollow now closed for the season
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 11:47AM CST
Happy Hollow near Lumsden is closed for the 2020 season. (Happy Hollow/Facebook)
REGINA -- After a few weeks of being open, Happy Hollow is now closed for the season.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, the owners said new recommended COVID-19 protocols and the possibility of stricter rules in the future forced them to make the decision.
The post said it will now focus on providing a bigger and better experience in 2021.
All online tickets that were purchased and not used will be refunded.