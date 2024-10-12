Hazardous material spilled on Highway 46 near Balgonie, Sask., drivers asked to use caution

White Butte RCMP and local fire services are responding to a fertilizer spill on Highway 46 and the overpass near Balgonie, Sask. on Saturday afternoon.

While no fire or injuries have been reported, the fertilizer has been reported to be a hazardous material and people close by should use caution, according to a release from the Saskatchewan RCMP.

There will be traffic restrictions in place as clean-up continues. The eastbound lanes of Highway 46 will be closed for at least several hours.

As well, RCMP said drivers should expect delays in the areas of the Highway 1 overpass and the Highway 10 overpass.

Balgonie, Sask. is located about 24 kilometres east of Regina.