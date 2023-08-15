'He loves riding it': Regina family devastated by theft of son's special needs bike

A Regina family is devastated by the theft of their son’s special needs bike. It was locked outside a Regina Walmart on the weekend when thieves cut the lock and made off with the bike.

It’s a one of a kind bike that provided a sense of independence for a special needs member of the Cherkas family.

“He can only ride the special bike. It’s made for him. He and his friend made it for him. He loves riding it around Regina,” said Tawny Cherkas.

The bike was locked outside the North Pasqua Walmart on Sunday afternoon and the family has searched the neighbourhood for it.

“We went to Walmart and asked Walmart to see if they had the cameras open. They didn’t and said, 'Just check online, make sure they don’t put it online or sell it because it’s a stolen bike,' and then we just continued on,” said Tim Cherkas.

Neighbours are appalled that someone would steal a three wheeled special needs bike.

“It’s just very sad and frustrating because that’s Austin’s independence. That’s Austin’s quality of life and his freedom. He doesn’t get much other opportunity,” said Melissa Pearson.

The Cherkas family is asking people to keep an eye out for this one of a kind bike. It could have been abandoned along a pathway or in a parking lot. If anyone does spot it, they’re asked to call police.