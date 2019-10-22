REGINA -- The City of Regina honoured late councillor Terry Hincks with a skate park in his name, unveiled on Tuesday.

"He ran for the right reasons,” Mayor of Regina Michael Fougere said. “He ran because he loves this city, he wanted to give back to the community.

The skate park is located on Rochdale Boulevard near Michael A. Riffel High school.

“He talked about his struggles early on in North Central and how he had his life turned around and he wanted to give back to the community and he always said that,” Fougere said. “He felt very strongly that there should be an outlet for kids to get back on the right track and have a good productive life."

Hincks was a councillor for 13 years and he was first elected as councilor of ward nine in 2003. He lost a five year battle with cancer in 2016.

Fougere said the City wanted to name a skate park in Hincks’ name because it was his vision to have a skate park for kids.

“This is what he wanted, he wanted a skate park,” Fougere said. “This was one of his big passions was to have activities for kids, get them off the street, a positive outlet for their energy.”

Hincks was an active member in the Regina sports community and coached minor league and high school for 20 years. He spent much of his time working with inner-city youth and encouraging them to participate in sports.