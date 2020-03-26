REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) opened the Regina COVID Assessment and Treatment Site on Thursday.

The site will “provide intermediate care, assessment and treatment of people with symptoms that have progressively worsened over consecutive days and are consistent with COVID-19.”

This clinic is accessible by referral only. Patients can be referred by their family doctor, the HealthLine 811 or their local Public Health Communicable Disease Control office.

The SHA says more sites will be established as they become necessary.