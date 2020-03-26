REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan is suspending enforcement on fines and late payments for the next six months.

According to the province, this includes:

Late payment fees

Files sent to SGI that relate to driver’s licenses suspensions

Files sent to the Canada Revenue Agency for set off

Files sent to collection agencies

All fines still need to be paid. Fine payment options are still available, but provincial court offices will not be accepting payments.

“Please note that if your payment is necessary to obtain an SGI driver’s license that has been suspended, Court Services will forward payment information to SGI within 48 hours of processing your payment,” the province said in a news release.

The court offices will still be open to bail and restitution payments, but it is asked that a call is made beforehand to arrange the payment.