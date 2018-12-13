

CTV Regina





Health Canada has issued a recall of two strains of cannabis sold only in three stores in Saskatchewan.

The recalls include 3.5 gram Cherry Lime cannabis and 3.5 gram Warlock Kush cannabis by Bonify Ltd. out of Manitoba. The products were sold at Cannabis Co. in Regina, Spiritleaf in Moose Jaw, and The Pot Shack in Saskatoon. No other retailers are listed.

Health Canada says the product may not meet some of the microbial and chemical contaminant limits specified by federal cannabis regulations, although no complaints have been received yet.

The impacted products were sold between November 20 and November 30, and approximately 52 units of the product have been sold.

Anyone who may have purchased the recalled product should contact BonifyMedical Cannabis Ltd. at 1-844-586-3556, or the licensed retailer where they purchased the product.