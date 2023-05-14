'Heavy smoke and fire': House blaze in northwest Regina under investigation

Members of Regina’s Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) worked to get a house fire in the city’s northwest under control Saturday night.

Firefighters responded to the home on the 200 block of Foxtail Street in Regina’s Fairways West neighbourhood at around 9 p.m., according to an RFPS tweet.

Heavy smoke and fire conditions were present when crews arrived, RFPS said.

All residents inside the home were evacuated safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.