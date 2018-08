CTV Regina





RCMP are bringing a helicopter from Alberta and divers from Manitoba to help in the search for a missing seven-year-old boy.

Greagan Geldenhuys has been missing since Friday afternoon. His mother, Tamaine Geldenhuys, was found dead near the Fort Campground on Saturday. Police say they don’t believe foul play is involved in her death.

The RCMP Underwater Recovery Team is currently focused on searching B-Say-Tah Beach. The aerial search began around 10 a.m.

On Monday afternoon, RCMP said the search is being treated as a recovery mission.

Greagan and Tamaine’s family believe they were involved in a swimming accident.