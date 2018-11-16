

CTV Regina





A highly decorated golfer has been added to the membership list at Wascana Country Club.

Brooke Henderson was given a life membership pass to the Regina club this week, following her CP Women's Open championship win at the club over the summer.

"It's one of the greatest accomplishments in Canadian golf history, as well Canadian sport history," said Greg Dukart, C.E.O of Wascana Country Club. "We thought it was very appropriate to offer a life membership here, which she has accepted."

Dukart said he wants Henderson to feel at home when she visits Regina. The membership means that she can golf for free, and take advantage of all membership perks, whenever she visits Wascana Country Club.

Henderson's CP Women's Open win was the first time since 1973 that a Canadian won her country's national golf championship.

She shot a 65 in the final round, earning her a four-stroke win in the tournament.

"We are honored that this history was made here," said Dukart.

Next up for Henderson if the CME Group Tour Championship, being played this week in Florida. She sits third on the CME points list after a season consisting of two wins and eight other top-10 finishes. She's hoping to walk away with a trophy, and the one million dollar prize.