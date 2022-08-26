Herd of bison seen loose on Highway 10 near Fort Qu'Appelle

Drivers on Highway 10 near Fort Qu’Appelle may have experienced a unique delay Friday morning as a herd of bison was seen slowly crossing the road.

In a Facebook post, the bison can be seen making their way across road, forcing a few motorists to slow down.

There are about 300 bison farms in Saskatchewan with around 40,500 animals in total in the province.

Bison are the largest mammal in North America, males can weigh up to 2,000 pounds, females weigh up to 1,000 pounds and calves can weigh up to 70 pounds at birth.