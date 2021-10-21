Here are the candidates hoping to become the next Moose Jaw mayor

MOOSE JAW -

A total of nine candidates are running in a by-election on Nov. 3 to become the next mayor of Moose Jaw.

The election was triggered by the resignation of Fraser Tolmie, who stepped down to run for the Conservative Party in Sept. 20's federal election. He now serves as the MP for the Moose Jaw - Lake Centre - Lanigan riding.

The field of nine in 2021 has no returning candidates from the 2020 Moose Jaw election when Tolmie was re-elected as mayor, but three current city councillors are in the running.

Also not seeking the office is Dawn Luhnig, a city councillor who served as acting mayor between Tolmie's resignation and the current by-election.

Here are the candidates in alphabetical order by last name:

Heather Eby

Heather Eby is self employed as a registered massage therapist and was first elected as a Moose Jaw city councillor in 2009, along with experience on various boards and committees including the Board of Police Commissioners, the Economic Development Commission and more.

Eby hopes to bring experience, knowledge and collaboration to the role of mayor if elected.

Crystal Froese

Crystal Froese was elected to Moose Jaw city council in 2016 after returning to her hometown five years prior, building Moose Jaw's first cheese manufacturing facility, Coteau Hills Creamery with her husband. She also has experience in communications for government and businesses.

Froese hopes to use her passion and experience for a stronger, better Moose Jaw if elected.

Michael Haygarth

Michael Haygarth moved to Moose Jaw more than five years ago to continue working as an aircraft maintenance engineer and currently works as an engine specialist for the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds. He's an active member of the Moose Jaw Flying Club and volunteers with the Air Cadets and co-coaches biathlon.

Haygarth's goal as mayor is to unite local governing officers and the people of Moose Jaw through honesty, leadership and accountability.

Brett McAuley

Brett McAuley has lived in Moose Jaw for the last 12 years, working as an IT professional. He volunteers in youth sports, having coached hockey, football, fastball.

McAuley wants to represent constituents by analyzing and scrutinizing current processes by listening and making positive changes.

Sam Morrison

Sam Morrison owned and operated his own business for 13 years and has been actively involved as a board member with the Moose Jaw Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures and has been president of the Moose Jaw Elks Club for 10 years.

Morrison said his experience has helped him strengthen his leadership skills and has given him the opportunity to be more approachable and work cooperatively.

Kim Robinson

Kim Robinson was born in Moose Jaw, returning in 2011. He was elected to city council in 2020 and has experience in financing, accounting, management and leadership in the private and public sectors.

Robinson said if elected, he plans to be strong enough to challenge administration and citizens to be the best with his vision to invest in Moose Jaw.

Clive Tolley

Born and raised in Moose Jaw, Clive Tolley has served as a city councillor and now sits on the city's Board of Revision and the Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board. He works as a chartered mediator and chartered arbitrator.

Tolley said he will work to grow River Street and create growth, tourism and wealth to help sustain the city if elected as mayor.

Mike Simpkins

Mike Simpkins is a lifelong Moose Jaw resident and has worked for CP Rail for 37 years along with managing and decelopming Miles Ahead Drivers Ed and Motorcycle Training.

Simpkins wants to bring a no-nonsense approach to the mayor's office through methods like ensuring bilateral presentations to council and implementing initiatives to encourage young adult involvement in the city's growth.

Wayne Watermanuk

Wayne Watermanuk is also Moose Jaw born and raised, and has also raised two children in the city. He currently works as a shuttle and limo driver.

If elected, Watermanuk hopes to make a difference to help Moose Jaw continue to grow and prosper, if elected.

Advance polls run through Oct. 26 and Oct. 28, while election day is set for Nov. 3. Mail-in ballot applications can be submitted in person until Nov. 2.