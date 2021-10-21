Here are the candidates hoping to become the next Moose Jaw mayor
A total of nine candidates are running in a by-election on Nov. 3 to become the next mayor of Moose Jaw.
The election was triggered by the resignation of Fraser Tolmie, who stepped down to run for the Conservative Party in Sept. 20's federal election. He now serves as the MP for the Moose Jaw - Lake Centre - Lanigan riding.
The field of nine in 2021 has no returning candidates from the 2020 Moose Jaw election when Tolmie was re-elected as mayor, but three current city councillors are in the running.
Also not seeking the office is Dawn Luhnig, a city councillor who served as acting mayor between Tolmie's resignation and the current by-election.
Here are the candidates in alphabetical order by last name:
Heather Eby
Heather Eby is self employed as a registered massage therapist and was first elected as a Moose Jaw city councillor in 2009, along with experience on various boards and committees including the Board of Police Commissioners, the Economic Development Commission and more.
Eby hopes to bring experience, knowledge and collaboration to the role of mayor if elected.
Crystal Froese
Crystal Froese was elected to Moose Jaw city council in 2016 after returning to her hometown five years prior, building Moose Jaw's first cheese manufacturing facility, Coteau Hills Creamery with her husband. She also has experience in communications for government and businesses.
Froese hopes to use her passion and experience for a stronger, better Moose Jaw if elected.
Michael Haygarth
Michael Haygarth moved to Moose Jaw more than five years ago to continue working as an aircraft maintenance engineer and currently works as an engine specialist for the Canadian Armed Forces Snowbirds. He's an active member of the Moose Jaw Flying Club and volunteers with the Air Cadets and co-coaches biathlon.
Haygarth's goal as mayor is to unite local governing officers and the people of Moose Jaw through honesty, leadership and accountability.
Brett McAuley
Brett McAuley has lived in Moose Jaw for the last 12 years, working as an IT professional. He volunteers in youth sports, having coached hockey, football, fastball.
McAuley wants to represent constituents by analyzing and scrutinizing current processes by listening and making positive changes.
Sam Morrison
Sam Morrison owned and operated his own business for 13 years and has been actively involved as a board member with the Moose Jaw Chamber of Commerce, Community Futures and has been president of the Moose Jaw Elks Club for 10 years.
Morrison said his experience has helped him strengthen his leadership skills and has given him the opportunity to be more approachable and work cooperatively.
Kim Robinson
Kim Robinson was born in Moose Jaw, returning in 2011. He was elected to city council in 2020 and has experience in financing, accounting, management and leadership in the private and public sectors.
Robinson said if elected, he plans to be strong enough to challenge administration and citizens to be the best with his vision to invest in Moose Jaw.
Clive Tolley
Born and raised in Moose Jaw, Clive Tolley has served as a city councillor and now sits on the city's Board of Revision and the Saskatchewan Labour Relations Board. He works as a chartered mediator and chartered arbitrator.
Tolley said he will work to grow River Street and create growth, tourism and wealth to help sustain the city if elected as mayor.
Mike Simpkins
Mike Simpkins is a lifelong Moose Jaw resident and has worked for CP Rail for 37 years along with managing and decelopming Miles Ahead Drivers Ed and Motorcycle Training.
Simpkins wants to bring a no-nonsense approach to the mayor's office through methods like ensuring bilateral presentations to council and implementing initiatives to encourage young adult involvement in the city's growth.
Wayne Watermanuk
Wayne Watermanuk is also Moose Jaw born and raised, and has also raised two children in the city. He currently works as a shuttle and limo driver.
If elected, Watermanuk hopes to make a difference to help Moose Jaw continue to grow and prosper, if elected.
Advance polls run through Oct. 26 and Oct. 28, while election day is set for Nov. 3. Mail-in ballot applications can be submitted in person until Nov. 2.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday.
Feds say provinces will issue 'standardized' proof of vaccination for travel
Instead of issuing a singular federal national COVID-19 vaccine passport, the federal government says that each province and territory will be responsible for issuing a 'standardized pan-Canadian' vaccine passport that Canadians can use when travelling. Each province's system is supposed to have a 'common' look and feel, with the expectation that by next month all Canadians will have access.
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
Canadian from Ontario among 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti
A Canadian citizen from Ontario is confirmed to be among 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped in Haiti.
Travelling abroad: Experts say you need insurance before you go
As tourism resumes across much of the world, experts say purchasing travel insurance is necessary if Canadians want to stay safe and enjoy a trip abroad.
Canada to receive 2.9M doses of Pfizer's pediatric COVID-19 vaccine
The federal government announced Thursday that Canada will receive 2.9 million doses of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine shortly after its approval by Health Canada for the five to 11 age group.
EXCLUSIVE | Canadian racing driver and Instagram influencer accused of 'massive fraudulent' scheme that defrauded investors of millions
U.S. officials allege Canadian race car driver and Instagram influencer Josh Cartu and his brothers ran a 'massive fraudulent' trading operation between 2013 and 2017 that appears to have helped fund Cartu’s lavish lifestyle through multi-million-dollar transfers to off-shore bank accounts in the Caribbean.
Supreme Court of Canada sides with injured woman in snow-clearing squabble
The Supreme Court of Canada says a woman will get another chance to sue for damages over an injury she suffered while climbing through snow piled by a B.C. city's plow.
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, urges Schumer and Pelosi to pass U.S. federal paid family leave
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is urging Congressional Democratic leadership to pass federal paid family and medical leave and 'ensure this consequential moment is not lost' as Democrats continue to negotiate a deal to pass the Biden administration's social safety net and infrastructure package.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. government says social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be 'disregarded'
The Saskatchewan government released a statement Thursday morning saying social media posts about ICU patient transfers should be “disregarded” following immense confusion among doctors and officials over planned ICU patient transfers to Ontario.
-
'Full-blown crisis': Sask. doctors' association calls for gathering limits to fight COVID-19
Indoor gathering limits for private and public events must be implemented immediately as a public health order, according to the Saskatchewan Medical Association.
-
Sask. ICU doctor says future patient transfers to Ont. cancelled
An intensive care doctor from Saskatoon reported the Government of Saskatchewan has called off all further patient transfers to Ontario ICUs, which the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre denies.
Winnipeg
-
Ste. Anne doctor charged with 16 additional counts of sexual assault
A doctor from Ste. Anne Manitoba is now facing 22 counts of sexual assault after police laid additional charges.
-
Manitoba churches lose court challenge against COVID-19 restrictions
A judge who ruled against seven Manitoba churches that were fighting public health orders says the restrictions were reasonable and necessary to stem the spread of COVID-19.
-
Southern Health region accounts for more than half of Manitoba's new COVID-19 cases
Manitoba has recorded 92 COVID-19 cases on Thursday – more than half of which have been identified in the Southern Health region.
Calgary
-
'He will not be sworn in by me': Mayor-elect Gondek urges Chu to resign before Monday's swearing-in
Calgary mayor-elect Jyoti Gondek is again urging Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat and she says she will not participate in his swearing-in ceremony if he shows up on Monday.
-
Former Calgary police officer to be sentenced in aggravated assault body-slam incident
A former Calgary police officer who body-slammed a handcuffed suspect behind an arrest processing unit more than six years ago is expected to be sentenced Thursday.
-
Court to learn more about undercover police operation at Calgary murder trial Thursday
The trial of a Calgary man who has admitted to killing his girlfriend but not her young daughter is hearing Thursday about an undercover police operation that helped find their bodies.
Edmonton
-
Alberta inquiry finds no wrongdoing in anti-oilsands campaign despite foreign funds
Alberta's public inquiry into the role of foreign funding of campaigns opposing oilsands development has found environmental groups have done nothing wrong.
-
LIVE @ 3:30
LIVE @ 3:30 | Alberta COVID-19 update on Thursday afternoon
Watch live on CTVNewsEdmonton.ca at 3:30 p.m.
-
'Stirring up sentiment': Trudeau pours cold water on Kenney’s equalization vote
It’s a red-hot political topic in Alberta, but the prime minister says it’ll take a lot more than a vote in just one province to end equalization in Canada.
Toronto
-
Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan Friday
After more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will reveal details of its strategy to 'safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term' on Friday.
-
Ontario no longer providing Canada with COVID-19 flight exposure notifications
Ontario is no longer providing the federal government with COVID-19 flight exposure data, citing an increase in public health measures and vaccinations.
-
City of Toronto seeks input on vacant home tax intended to increase housing supply
Torontonians are being asked for their input on a new tax aimed at boosting housing supply amid the city's ongoing affordability crisis.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Hospital set to place more than 300 employees on unpaid leave for violating vaccination policy
More than 300 Ottawa Hospital employees who aren’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be placed on an unpaid leave of absence as of Nov. 1.
-
Ottawa sees increase in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on Thursday
Sixteen of the 35 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday involve residents under the age of 10.
-
As some pandemic benefits expire, feds to spend $7.4B on new programs
The federal government has announced a suite of changes to the popular income and business support programs put in place during the pandemic and set to expire on Saturday.
Vancouver
-
Adding lottery ticket to peanut purchase leaves B.C. woman $70 million richer
Stopping for peanuts turned a woman from B.C.'s Lower Mainland into a multi-millionaire, thanks to a spur-of-the-moment decision to add a lottery ticket to her purchase.
-
'Public, cold-blooded execution': Judge sentences 2 men in drive-thru shooting of Hells Angels member
Two men who pleaded guilty to their roles in a fatal shooting in a Starbucks drive-thru in Surrey have been sentenced to life in prison.
-
Wedding celebration with ferris wheel leads to complaints, more than a dozen tickets: Surrey bylaw department
An extravagant wedding celebration that had a ferris wheel on site was shut down by Surrey bylaw officers this week after complaints were received.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Two high schools in Lachute on lockdown order by police
Two high schools in Lachute are under a lockdown order from provincial police. Students and staff at Laurentian Regional High School and Polyvalente Lavigne in Lachute were placed under lockdown after a man who may have been armed with a knife was spotted nearby at about 1:30 p.m.
-
A spot for every child: Quebec to spend $3 billion creating 37,000 new daycare places
For the first time, Quebec is committing to creating a daycare spot for every child in the province. In the midst of ongoing strikes and a growing wait list, it said Thursday it is investing at least $3 billion in a major overhaul.
-
'I cannot believe that it happens here in Quebec,' Legault says, condemning woman's stabbing death
Quebec Premier Francois Legault says that, as the leader of the province, he's horrified by the news of 24-year-old Romane Bonnier's death in downtown Montreal on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
-
LIVE @ 12:15 P.M.
LIVE @ 12:15 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Premier to provide live update
B.C. Premier John Horgan is expected to provide a live update on the province's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the federal government's announcement of a vaccine passport on Thursday afternoon.
-
Vancouver Island windstorm: Widespread power outages reported as winds expected to reach 120km/h
Thousands of BC Hydro customers on Vancouver Island and the B.C. Gulf Islands are without power Thursday as a windstorm wreaks havoc across the region.
-
Ship returns to Victoria after removing 29 tonnes of plastic, plans to remove more
A crew of sailors with an ambitious goal of cleaning up the world's oceans of plastic are preparing to ramp up operations, after a successful test run in the Pacific.
Atlantic
-
N.B. reports 2 more deaths related to COVID-19 as death toll surpasses 100; extends circuit-breaker for 7 days
Two more New Brunswickers have died as a result of COVID-19, raising the death toll in the province to 101 since the pandemic began. The province also extended circuit breaker measures for seven days.
-
Nova Scotia reports 19 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 21 recoveries
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 recoveries on Thursday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 163.
-
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent increase cap while it creates more affordable housing.
Northern Ontario
-
Diesel spill closes Hwy. 11 in Powassan, area being evacuated
Highway 11 is closed because of a diesel spill, the Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.
-
Sudbury police investigating sudden death downtown, 2nd in tent city this month
Sudbury police say no foul play is suspected after a man was found dead inside a tent in a park downtown.
-
Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan Friday
After more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will reveal details of its strategy to 'safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term' on Friday.
Kitchener
-
Man, 25, killed in crash on major Cambridge road
A major road connecting Kitchener and Cambridge has reopened following a fatal crash early Thursday morning.
-
Waterloo Region adds 10 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations jump
Waterloo Region confirmed 10 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases since the pandemic began to 19,962.
-
Ontario to release 'long-term' COVID-19 reopening plan Friday
After more than three months in Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan, the Ontario government says it will reveal details of its strategy to 'safely reopen and manage COVID-19 for the long term' on Friday.