REGINA -- From autograph opportunities with Calgary Flames alumni to the Winnipeg Jets inflatable rink, fans will find no shortage of entertainment ahead of the NHL Heritage Classic in Regina.

The official PreGame will entertain fans at Confederation Park free of charge from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Saturday Oct. 26 and from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

Ahead of the games, fan can get a free cup of Tim Horton’s coffee or hot chocolate from the Tim Hortons Coffee Trucks.

The Stanley Cup will be on display on Saturday from 2:30 to 6:30.

Fans are encourage to download the NHL Fan Access App for chances to participate in activites and win prizes.

A number of sponsors including but not limited to Danone, Esso, Honda, Lay’s and Safeway will be on hand with curated events and contests for fans.

