Here are the Hospitals of Regina Spring Home Lottery top winners

A couple from Silton, Sask. were handed keys to a brand new $1.5 million lottery showhome in Regina on Wednesday morning.

Janice Burgess had the winning ticket to the Hospitals of Regina Foundation (HRF) grand prize showhome, which also comes with $50,000 in cash.

The couple have been buying tickets since the inception of the HRF lottery decades ago. They won a television once but have now won a luxurious home with numerous televisions.

Burgess used to work in the hospital, and she is pleased that the money raised by the lottery goes to support health care in Regina.

She walked into the show home for the first time on Wednesday morning.

The HRF also handed out $100,000 to the winners of the early bird draw, as well as $80,000 to the winners of the bonus draw.

Randy and Sharon Szilagyi won $100,000 in the Early Bird draw, and Carla Fochesato won the Bonus Prize of $80,000 in the HRF Home Lottery.

