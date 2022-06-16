Here's how 22Fresh landed a partnership with Bauer Hockey
The creator of 22Fresh, one of Saskatchewan’s biggest clothing brands, got his start as an entrepreneur in high school.
“Some friends and I, and my wife was actually included, we started a clothing company called Weasel Designs,” 22Fresh president Kip Simon said.
With the help of a local seamstress, they embroidered hoodies and set up shop from the trunks of their cars.
“We sold them in the parking lot after school,” Simon said.
A few years later, he was playing college sports in the U.S. It was at that time Simon identified a void in athletic fashion.
He decided to rekindle his entrepreneurial drive and mix it with his passion for sports.
“22Fresh was a brand created out of necessity for me. I was an athlete playing baseball down in the States and I thought that there was always an element missing to some fashion for the traditional athlete to wear off field,” Simon said.
“We had all the nicest stuff on the field, then when we got off the field we were always wearing brands that didn’t really relate to the sports that we were playing.”
Simon moved back to Saskatchewan after college. He talked to some local entrepreneurs in the industry, and 22Fresh officially launched.
“Fifteen years later, here we are with a brand that’s inspired by athletes and literally made for street and sport,” Simon said.
His college days also inspired the company’s name.
“My jersey number when I was playing college sports was 22,” Simon explained. “And Fresh, I don’t think there was a millisecond of thought. It just kind of rolled off the tongue. It felt good so we just rolled with 22 Fresh.”
PARTNERSHIPS ALONG THE WAY
Throughout the years, 22Fresh has teamed to work with sports organizations at all levels – from local minor teams to professional clubs, including the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the Toronto Blue Jays.
“Any time we can align ourselves with a group of people, especially in athletics, that are working hard toward a common goal and really align our two brands, that’s really special for us and that’s part of our growth strategy,” Simon said.
That strategy paid off this month. 22Fresh announced one of its biggest partnerships to date with Bauer Hockey.
“We’ve done some hockey related stuff in the past but we just felt that we wanted to push it further and work with a brand that had similar values as we did,” he said. “I think this is one of the biggest partnerships for us, just in terms of the global awareness of a brand.”
The partnership got started from a cold call 22Fresh made to the hockey company. They scheduled a meeting, put together a presentation and a deal was made.
Simon said the clothing line has been well received so far and is helping expand the brand into the United States.
“To see it on the backs of NHL superstars is what keeps us going – that reach and the potential to keep growing,” Simon said. “To align with literally the biggest brand in a sport is getting our name out there, especially in bigger markets.”
22Fresh X Bauer Hockey clothing is shown off at the brand's Regina store. (Stefanie Davis/CTV News)
Kenedi Klein, the customer experience manager with 22Fresh, said there has also been local support for the new line.
“A lot of our customers are lifetime customers. We get to build different relationships with them and get to know them. They’re so proud of us and get to support us which is awesome,” Klein said.
She said the Bauer partnership has also caused an increase in out-of-town customers coming to Saskatchewan store fronts.
It has also caused a spike in custom team orders.
“We’ve been rolled out for a few weeks and already in that short timespan I have noticed an uptake in interest in working with us on a custom level from outside of the province,” Bob Millette, the squad sales representative with 22Fresh, said.
“Most of our custom sales come from within Regina or around the province, so to start to get some calls from around North America has been super exciting for us.”
KEY TO SUCCESS
When 22Fresh first started, only a handful of people worked for the brand.
Now, about 50 staff members are employed. Simon credits a big portion of the company’s success to the diverse staff, who he said never hesitate to bring opinions and ideas forward.
“It takes a big team of people to keep pushing forward and not be idle,” he said. “Something I’ve always been proud of is the people that we have working here.”
Although there have been challenges along the way, support from the community has kept the company going.
“There’s a long list of hurdles, but we just try to get up every morning and have a positive outlook and keep pushing forward,” Simon said.
“It is a lot of work to make this stuff happen so we definitely appreciate all the support, both from our local customers and customers all over the place.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
The House of Commons is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.
Former 'Riverdale' actor who fatally shot his mother and plotted to kill Trudeau speaks in court
A young actor from British Columbia who contemplated killing the prime minister and fatally shot his own mother told a Vancouver court room the woman did nothing to deserve what happened.
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
Rent prices 'going through the roof' as inflation soars
A soaring inflation rate is forcing Canadians to contend with a climbing cost of living, as the prices of groceries and gas are on a steady incline. But for those who rent their homes, a rise in inflation is also likely to send rent prices shooting up over the months to come, experts say.
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon judge ends rocky court appearance by hanging up on man who was injured in a police shooting
Ronnie Glen Herman was supposed to discuss the particulars of his trial over the phone in provincial court, but the conversation ended with a judge hanging up on him.
-
Sask. family stranded in Toronto after flight delayed by 2 days
A Warman, Sask. man is blaming Transport Canada's COVID-19 travel restrictions for a disastrous end to his family's Disney holiday.
-
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police searching for suspect wanted in two homicides
Officers with the Winnipeg Police Service are searching for a suspect who is wanted in connection with two homicides.
-
City parks paving request for Winnipeg art supply store
A local art supply store no longer has to worry about a parking lot dispute with the city.
-
Freeland unveils 'affordability plan' based on pre-existing commitments
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has presented a multi-pronged 'affordability plan' outlining how the government intends to address inflation, based on pre-existing commitments. The measures, totalling $8.9 billion in spending this year, include planned boosts to certain benefit programs, as well as the federal government's child and dental care plans.
Calgary
-
'When is my turn?': Calgary pharmacists look for help as armed robberies increase
With the number of armed robberies targeting Calgary pharmacies increasing, some pharmacists say they now feel like it's not a matter of 'if,' but 'when' they'll be hit.
-
Calgary driver clocked at 135 km/h in construction zone during poor conditions
A driver has been charged after speeding through a construction zone on Stoney Trail in northeast Calgary.
-
Sixties Scoop survivor sharing her story in virtual game
The plan was to build a pop up escape room that would be open for two weeks where visitors would learn about the Sixties Scoop from someone who lived through it. But the pandemic forced the Urban Society for Aboriginal Youth (USAY) to switch to a virtual model to tell Della Charles' story.
Edmonton
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | No 2026 World Cup in Edmonton as FIFA picks Toronto and Vancouver
Edmonton has lost its bid to host the World Cup in 2026 as FIFA announced Toronto and Vancouver as the lone Canadian cities for the tournament.
-
EPS couldn't arrest Justin Bone because RCMP dropped him off in Edmonton: McFee
Police in Edmonton apologized Thursday for an incorrect statement made after two men were killed in Chinatown, but the service maintains officers had no grounds to arrest Justin Bone before the attacks happened.
-
Alberta NDP considering hiring third party to oversee internal harassment complaints
Alberta's Opposition leader says her NDP is looking at hiring an independent third party to oversee future harassment complaints from staff and volunteers.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Toronto selected as host site for 2026 FIFA World Cup
One of the biggest sporting events on the planet is coming to Toronto.
-
Parts of southern Ontario hit with ping pong ball-sized hail as severe storms move through
Parts of the southern Ontario saw ping pong ball-sized hail while under a severe thunderstorm watch, while other areas in Ontario are under tornado watches or warnings.
-
Lotto Max winner loses $1M after ticket reaches expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
Ottawa
-
Tornado watch ends for Ottawa and eastern Ontario
All tornado watches and warnings have ended for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, after a series of thunderstorms moved across the region.
-
Body of missing Shopify executive Brett O'Grady found in Ottawa
The body of a Shopify executive who went missing seven months ago has been recovered.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2026, officials announce
Vancouver will become a World Cup city in just a few years' time, officials announced Thursday.
-
Number of patients with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals nears 2022 low
The number of people with COVID-19 in B.C. hospitals declined again this week, and the number of patients in critical care set another new low for the year.
-
Here's how far gas prices are predicted to drop in Metro Vancouver before the weekend
After more than 10 days of gas costing upwards of 230 cents per litre, Metro Vancouver drivers may notice a price dip at the pumps Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec Mounties raid two rural locations in hunt for neo-Nazi terrorist group
Quebec RCMP announced Thursday they had raided two locations in rural Quebec, saying they expected to find members of the neo-Nazi group Division Atomwaffen. The Canadian government has classified it as a terrorist organization.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Montreal Canadiens trade Shea Weber to Golden Knights
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Shea Weber to the Vegas Golden Knights.
-
Severe thunderstorms hit southern Quebec, with tornado watch underway
Montreal is being pelted with a severe thunderstorm as a system moves across southern Quebec that could even bring tornadoes to some areas.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria police search for BMW after car crashes into pedestrian: Video
Victoria police are on the lookout for a BMW that crashed into a woman in downtown Victoria over the weekend.
-
2nd avian flu outbreak confirmed on Vancouver Island
Another outbreak of the highly contagious avian flu has been found in a flock of chickens on Vancouver Island.
-
Nanaimo RCMP arrest 2 men for possessing loaded firearms
Nanaimo RCMP say two men were arrested in separate incidents on Tuesday for having loaded firearms in their possession.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 10 more COVID-19-related deaths, now includes reinfection cases in weekly report
Nova Scotia health officials are reporting a drop in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths, and an increase in new cases in the province's weekly update.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Public safety over police secrecy
After at first saying she wouldn’t have done anything differently, the RCMP’s strategic communications officer has finally conceded there were serious communications problems during the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass murder.
-
Second man charged, third arrested in connection with fatal Moncton shooting in April: N.B. RCMP
A second man has been charged, and a third man has been arrested, in connection with the death of an 18-year-old Moncton, N.B., man, in April.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury bar taking steps to increase safety after report of spiked drink
A downtown Sudbury bar says it is taking steps to increase the safety of its patrons after a woman said her drink was spiked on the weekend.
-
More charges against Hamilton man, woman in Hwy. 11 crash
A stolen vehicle investigation May 31 by Temiskaming OPP has led to additional charges against two people from Hamilton, already facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges.
-
Pilot able to escape after plane crashes into northern lake
It was a close call for the pilot of a float plane in northern Ontario on Wednesday night after the aircraft crashed into a lake flipping upside-down, police say.
Kitchener
-
'It has to stop': Kitchener shootings prompt message from police chief
After two early morning shootings in Kitchener, Waterloo Regional Police Service Chief Bryan Larkin has issued a message condemning the crimes.
-
Gunshots reported in Kitchener Thursday morning
Police responded to reports of gunshots the area of Belmont Avenue West and Karn Street in Kitchener Thursday morning. It's one of two shootings reported in the city in the space of a few hours
-
Multiple shots fired at vehicle in south Kitchener: police
Waterloo regional police are investigating reports of gun shots in the area of Greenfield Avenue and Kingsway Drive in Kitchener.