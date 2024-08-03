Here's how many mini-donuts Joey Chestnut ate at Regina's QCX this year

Fans packed Confederation Park at Regina’s Queen City Ex (QCX) Saturday for the third annual mini-donut eating competition to watch famous competitive eater Joey Chestnut beat his all-time record while helping out the city’s food bank in the process.

Chestnut, who has been competing at the event since 2022, managed to consume 343 mini-donuts, beating his record from last year of 304 donuts in under eight minutes.

“It’s great to be able to know that I can still set a new world record without trying hard,” Chestnut said.

“My goal is not only to win, but also to show improvement. It’s what I love doing.”

Chestnut said when he first start competing at the event, he could only eat around 200 mini-donuts.

“It’s like my body builds a tolerance. The more I do it, the more comfortable I’ am and I still love it,” he said.

All of the funds raised from the event went directly to the Regina Food Bank, with the organization hoping to raise 150,000 meals.

“It’s a great contest. It’s awesome raising funds for the food bank. I’m very happy to be a part of it,” Chestnut said.