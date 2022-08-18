Here's how many parking tickets have been issued in Regina this year

The number of parking tickets issued in Regina through the first six months of the year is up 115 per cent from 2021 levels.

There were 18,721 parking tickets issued by the city between January and the end of June 2022, compared to 8,713 during that same period in 2021.

The City of Regina said the larger number of parking tickets is the result of some enforcement strategies returning at the end of 2021, as pandemic measures began to ease.

“We relaxed some of our enforcement strategies during the pandemic and then as businesses and restrictions were lifted, we gradually began to resume our parking enforcement to enforcing overall regulations,” Dawn Schikowski, the manager of licensing and parking services for the City of Regina, said.

“So we've seen of course parking enforcement as well as tickets increase, therefore, late 2021, and definitely more so in here in 2022.”

While the total number of tickets issued is up from the past two years, Schikowski said the city is still seeing fewer infractions than before the pandemic.

“It is still below what we were experiencing in 2019,” she said.

“Overall for the year we're maybe at about 70 per cent of what we normally have issued during this time.”

More visitors have started returning to the downtown area, but parking traffic is still not back to pre-pandemic levels yet, according to the city.

HOW TO AVOID TICKETS

Extended stays, including parking at a meter too long or in time limited zones, account for some of the most common tickets. However, the city said safety infractions such as stopping too close to an intersection, a curb crossing or cross walk are also prevalent.

“The number of tickets issued for those infractions are quite high as well,” Schikowski said.

Parking meters are in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday with a two-hour time limit.

The city has 10 tips to avoid a parking ticket, including: {List}

Watch and follow the signs

Know parking options

Know the difference between no parking and no stopping

Leave bus stops and bus lanes open for buses

Park safely near schools

Leave designated disability spots for people with disabilities

Keep fire hydrants accessible

Respect time

Follow parking standards for intersections, crosswalks and driveways

Err on the side of caution

“Parking Services goal is to gain compliance of the parking regulations and we do this first by trying to educate the public and where we are unable to do this we will issue an infraction,” Schikowski said.