Here's how much rent will cost the average tenant in Regina

Rising rent costs and limited options are making it challenging for Regina renters to find the right place to settle into.

The average two-bedroom rent in Regina rose 3.3 per cent to $1,186 in 2022, according to a rental market report released by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

Monthly rent for a two-bedroom condo apartment was even higher, rising 14.7 per cent to $1,467, CMHC said.

“Landlords often increase rent to current market levels when a tenant leaves a unit. Some landlords upgrade units between tenants so they can charge higher rents to new tenants,” CMHC said in the report.

“These higher rents increased affordability challenges for renters who are trying to enter the market or find new housing.”

Falling vacancy rates are also contributing to rent increases, according to CMHC.

Regina’s rental vacancy rate dropped to 3.2 per cent in 2022, which is down from the five-year average of seven per cent and the lowest rate since 2014.

The national average dipped to 1.9 per cent in 2022.

The downtown, university, Lakeview and Albert Park areas have the lowest vacancy rates in the city, according to the report.

CMHC said demand outpaced supply in 2022 as last year saw some of the highest levels of migration into Saskatchewan.

Migration coupled with the economy’s return to pre-pandemic levels and an increase of in-person activities contributed to the rising occupancy rate of rental apartments.

According to CMHC, there were 191 additions to Regina’s rental supply. However, due to the demolition and renovation of older rental stock, the increased supply was not enough to meet demand in the fourth quarter of 2022.