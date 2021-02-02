REGINA -- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact all types of business, local hotels are offering deals to keep customers coming in.

Booking a vacation or even a business trip has been put on the backburner for many people because of the pandemic and provincial restrictions.

“Regina's hotel industry has been simply decimated and we've gone from about a 57 per cent occupancy, to now we're hovering around 20 per cent,” Tracy Fahlman, the President & CEO of the Regina Hotel Association said Monday.

The Hotel Association is projecting an $80 million loss in revenue since last March, for hotels in Regina.

“All three levels of government have been very supportive of the tourism industry. So, we're doing okay, I would say we're treading water, which is not a bad place to be these days, “Ryan Urzada, the Chief Experience Officer of the Atlas Hotel said.

Since the pandemic put a stop to many people traveling for work or pleasure, companies are trying something new.

“Another thing we learned during COVID is hotel rooms we cannot sell curbside, nor can we deliver them. So, one of the things we've been seeing in the hotel industry is a lot of staycation type promotions,” Fahlman said.

While some hotels are offering deals for locals to stay, other are opting for allowing visitors use of their pools for just a few hours

The Ramada Emerald Park Hotel is offering a three-hour swim suite option that allows guests to utilize their pool. While the Atlas Hotel is offering a family staycation option so families can utilize their waterpark.

“We only sell about 30 rooms a night, so that there's lots of social distancing and lots of space for people, whereas before we used to sell 200 rooms a night and the place would be packed.” Urzada said.

“It's a great combination of trying something new, providing a really cool experience but then also meeting all of the requirements, and all of the restrictions that the SASK health authorities put in place.”

These promotions are becoming the new normal for the industry, but the association is hoping people realize these hotels support local employees.

“Almost 60 per cent of the hotels in Regina, are owned by Saskatchewan residents,” Fahlman said. "These are Saskatchewan residents and by staying in a hotel you are supporting local people."