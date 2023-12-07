Here's how Regina Public Library can help you buy a business

The Regina Public Library (RPL) is offering a program to help people buy and grow a business.

The pilot program, the Acquisition Entrepreneur Accelerator Project (AEA), gives Regina residents the opportunity to take a one three-hour course each week for eight weeks in different specialized areas — focused specifically on buying an existing business.

“The AEA program could be a life-changing opportunity for aspiring business owners in our community,” RPL's business services specialist Tim Xie said in a news release.

Topics including writing a business plan, creating financial projection spreadsheets, conducting operational, financial, and legal matters, and transitioning into new ownership.

“This unique project is just one of the many ways the library supports economic growth in Regina," Xie said

A refundable $500 deposit is required to join the program, which will be returned after completing it.

The program will take 10 candidates who must be Regina residents, have a concrete plan to acquire a business over the next six months, have the minimum down payment required by a lender — or enough cash to buy a business — and be able to commit to the eight-week program.