Lifelabs estimates $93,000 Sask. residents had information accessed in a cyberattack that occurred at the end of October.

The hack accessed information prior to 2016. At this time, Lifelabs was not yet serving Saskatchewan patients.

“For Saskatchewan residents, the data that would have been accessed would have been name, address, password, email address for them getting on the booking system,” Lifelabs CEO Charles Brown told CTV News. “That’s the extent of the data that could have been impacted.”

Brown said cyber experts have advised him that chances are low that any of this data will resurface.

The Canadian laboratory services provider paid a ransom to retrieve in the information from the cyber attacker.

The company is also offering 12 months of “protection that includes dark web monitoring and identity theft insurance” via TransUnion.

On Tuesday afternoon, Lifelabs shared an open letter to the firm’s customers where it disclosed the attack.

Brown also personally apologized for the hack “We understand that they put their trust in us and that trust might be shaken, we will do everything we can to get it back.”

A phone line (1-888-918-0467) has been set up where people can seek about further information.