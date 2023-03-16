Here's the first round of performers coming to the 2023 Regina Folk Festival
The Regina Folk Festival (RFF) has revealed its first list of performers for the 52nd edition of the festival including Alan Doyle, the Strumbellas and the Halluci Nation.
Doyle is best known for his work with Great Big Sea, while the Strumbellas skyrocketed to success with 2016’s hit single “Spirits.”
The Halluci Nation, formerly known as A Tribe Called Red, is an electronic group that combines several genres with First Nations influences.
The theme for the 52nd iteration of the festival is “Web of Life: Music and Community in Harmony with the Earth.”
Several artists performing are part of the festival’s guest curator, “Music Declares Emergency”, a group of artists, industry professionals, and organizations that are declaring a climate and ecological emergency.
“While being the biggest party of the year, the Regina Folk Festival also pays attention to emerging dialogues in the community, including the climate emergency,” artistic director Amber Goodwyn said in a news release.
Other performers revealed Thursday include:
- Allison Russell
- Abigail Lapell
- Chad Van Gaalen
- Kinnie Starr
- Logan Staats
- Polky
- Shad
- Socalled
- TEKE::TEKE
- The Weather Station
A full lineup announcement is slated for May 4.
RFF runs from Aug. 11 – 13, 2023.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH THE MOMENT | U.S. releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone
The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.
Where does it cost the most, and the least, to own a home in Canada?
As average home prices begin to stabilize in Canada, a new report is showing where Canadians are paying some of the lowest homeownership costs. CTVNews.ca has put together a list of homes currently on the market in these areas.
The rise and fall of Canada's domestic PPE market
Most Canadian businesses that answered federal and provincial calls during the pandemic to build up a domestic sector for personal protective equipment have collapsed.
Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has been suspended from his college hockey team pending an investigation launched after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an unoccupied wheelchair down a staircase.
9 injured in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal
More than 120 firefighters are at the scene of a five-alarm blaze near Montreal's Old Port early Thursday morning. The Montreal fire department (SSIM) said nine people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Many killed in mysterious helicopter crash in Iraq's north
Several people, including militants belonging to an outlawed Kurdish insurgency group, were killed in a mysterious helicopter crash in northern Iraq, according to a statement from the Iraqi Kurdish-run counterterrorism service on Thursday.
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
Mets' Edwin Diaz injured celebrating Puerto Rico's WBC win
New York Mets fans began the year dreaming about a World Series closed out by Edwin Diaz. For now, they're facing a potential nightmare.
Saskatoon
-
'I love acting': 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
‘I love acting’: 12-year-old from Sask. First Nation featured in Treehouse TV series
-
'We will be down to one doctor': Saskatchewan offers $200K bonus for rural physicians
The Government of Saskatchewan is offering physicians a $200,000 bonus to work in rural areas.
-
Saskatoon real estate agents accused of mortgage fraud
A pair of Saskatoon real estate agents have been charged with multiple counts of fraud following a two-year police investigation.
Winnipeg
-
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
-
'I'm a very proud Winnipegger': Chris Jericho honoured by mayor and premier
On Wednesday, wrestling superstar Chris Jericho was honoured with a street named after him and the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal
-
Winnipeg's Filipino community delighted to see Google's newest doodle
When Winnipeg restaurant owner Jackie Wild opened her phone and went on Google Wednesday, she was delighted to find a taste of home featured front and centre.
Calgary
-
Alberta’s municipal affairs minister hands down a dozen directives to the City of Chestermere
The City of Chestermere is being managed improperly, irregularly and improvidently, according to the province.
-
Calgary Transit union, passengers speak out amid ongoing CTrain safety concerns
A violent incident that unfolded at a Calgary LRT station on Wednesday is prompting renewed calls for improved safety measures.
-
International big-game hunters pay to hunt year-round in Alberta
The Minister's Special Licence program auctions off 12 licences to non-resident and resident hunters annually. This year, it took off restrictions on when those permits can be used.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police responding to scene near 114 Avenue, 132 Street
Dozens of police are on scene near Edmonton's neighbourhoods of Inglewood and Woodcroft.
-
Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school
An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.
-
Federal and Alberta governments to study oilsands tailings leak communication
The Alberta and federal governments say they will work together to understand what happened around a nine-month delay in notifying the public about toxic seepage from an oilsands tailings pond.
Toronto
-
Man accused of killing 28-year-old in Ontario released on bail
An accused murderer was released on bail in Ontario this week after allegedly killing a 28-year-old man outside a bar despite a history of violent charges.
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
Investigation underway after senior killed in St. Catharines crash: police
Police in Niagara Region are investigating after a collision in St. Catharines Wednesday morning left an elderly woman dead.
Ottawa
-
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | A 2 a.m. last call on Ottawa patios could soon be permanent
Ottawa councillors will vote on making a 2 a.m. last call on patios a permanent rule. it was brought in as a temporary measure to help bars and restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ottawa airport cutting ties with Flair and Sunwing ground crews
The Ottawa airport is terminating its agreement with a company that handles the ground crews for Sunwing and Flair airlines after what it calls a 'degradation of service levels.'
Vancouver
-
B.C. cannabis retailers say federal regulations making them targets for thieves
B.C. cannabis retailers say federal regulations requiring them to ensure products aren't visible from the street are making them prime targets for thieves.
-
Province provides update on new Pattullo Bridge
The days of driving on the Pattullo Bridge in wider lanes are around the corner.
-
Video game loot boxes the subject of proposed B.C. class action
A B.C. man's effort to bring a class action lawsuit against a major video game developer over its use of "loot boxes" moved slightly closer to reality this week.
Montreal
-
9 injured in 5-alarm fire in Old Montreal
More than 120 firefighters are at the scene of a five-alarm blaze near Montreal's Old Port early Thursday morning. The Montreal fire department (SSIM) said nine people were transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
-
Legault, party leaders to visit Quebec town reeling after pedestrians killed by truck
Quebec Premier François Legault will today visit the eastern Quebec town where a pickup truck plowed into groups of pedestrians, killing two. Legault will be joined by opposition leaders and other politicians in Amqui, the small community in the lower St-Lawrence region, where he will meet with local residents and hold a news conference.
-
Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting
Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon. A police source confirmed that Rizzuto, 53, was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. Around 4:40 p.m., he was driving a black Mercedes on Highway 440, near Highway 13 in Laval, when someone from another moving vehicle shot at his car.
Vancouver Island
-
'Life-saving' drug overdose detection sensors coming to Nanaimo hospital washrooms
A hospital in Nanaimo is preparing to introduce washroom motion-detection devices that health authorities say can save a life in the event of a drug overdose.
-
Island Cup 4x4 championships coming to South Shawnigan Lake in May
Cory Hinds owns Westshore Spring & 4x4 in View Royal. On Wednesday, he was checking over one of his vehicles: an extreme off-road buggy he will be driving in the upcoming 4x4 Island Cup Championships on May 12 through 14.
-
New $20M BC Transit bus centre coming to Colwood
BC Transit is opening a new "provincial distribution centre" in Colwood, B.C., which will help centralize its fleet and maintenance work.
Atlantic
-
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
-
'It's really not about the revenue': HRM hikes parking rates to increase turnover
The price to park is increasing in Halifax with residential parking permits and others going up.
-
'It sounds heavenly': Vinyl sales continue to groove
Vinyl sales are having a record year at Maritime music shops.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario man told he owes $82,000 after his rental vehicle is stolen
A man from Brampton, Ont. was told he had to pay $82,000 after his rental truck was stolen from his home in November.
-
WATCH THE MOMENT
WATCH THE MOMENT | U.S. releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone
The Pentagon has released footage of what it says is a Russian aircraft conducting an unsafe intercept of a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone in international airspace over the Black Sea.
-
Sudbury daycare set to offer 24/7 service
A Greater Sudbury daycare centre offering 24/7 daycare service year-round is getting ready to open its doors.
Kitchener
-
'It's a really, really disturbing feeling': Ontario doulas recount experience being misled by woman claiming to need their service
At least a dozen doulas have come forward and said they were victims to Kaitlyn Braun – a 24-year-old Brantford woman facing dozens of criminal charges after police said she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
-
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
-
Will fences stop Ezra Ave. partiers on St. Patrick’s Day?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.