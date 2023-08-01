Here's what's going on for the 2023 Regina International Film Festival and Awards

The Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) officially kicks off Tuesday – beginning five days of showcasing cinema from Saskatchewan and across the globe.

Over 130 films were selected for the festival with awards being handed out for a total of 16 categories including animated short films, Canadian and international documentaries (both long and short form), Saskatchewan short films and student short films.

Many of the festival’s selections will be screened at the University of Regina’s Shu-Box Theatre.

Other highlights include “Moonlight Movies” which consist of 9 p.m. showings of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Amongst Thieves and Lightyear from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4.

An outdoor vendors market will also be held at Victoria Park from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Aug. 2 – followed by an indoor event on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 at the Cornwall Centre.

Also featured at the yearly event is the LOOK Student Premiere.

According to RIFFA, LOOK gives individuals living with mental health challenges “an opportunity to express themselves creatively by making films in a safe, fun and supportive environment.”

The premiere is scheduled for Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. at the Shu-Box Theatre.

Other features of the festival – such as the Global Citizen Series, Panorama Series and industry seminars and workshops, can be found on RIFFA’s website.