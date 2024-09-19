Sask. premier's popularity hits 2 year low, poll says

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe’s popularity has hit a two year low, according to a recent poll conducted by the Angus Reid Institute.

Despite that, Moe’s approval rating is still ranked as third highest at 45 per cent, with three premiers at 46 per cent and Manitoba’s newly elected Wab Kinew at the top with a 66 per cent approval rating.

Moe, who dropped four points from the previous Angus Reid poll, is still ahead of the premiers of Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick.

Moe saw his highest approval rating in the poll back in June of 2019 when he was at 65 per cent.

His lowest approval rating on the poll was 43 per cent in October of 2021 amidst the pandemic.

Moe’s Sask. Party government has won four majority governments dating back to 2007.

Some polls this summer have shown the race between the Sask. Party and provincial NDP to be the closest it’s been in 17 years heading into this fall's election.

A total of 355 Angus Reid Forum members from Saskatchewan were surveyed for the poll with 18 per cent 19 per cent strongly approving of Moe. Another 26 per cent said they moderately approved, 16 per cent moderately disapproved, 35 per cent strongly disapproved and another four per cent were not sure where they stood.

Angus Reid says the online survey for the poll was conducted between Sept. 12-18, 2024 among a randomized sample size of 3,985 Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum.

With 355 participants from Saskatchewan answering questions about Moe the margin of error is =/- 5 per cent, Angus Reid said.

