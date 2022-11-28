Here's what's happening for the opening day of Agribition in Regina
The 51st edition of the Canadian Western Agribition kicks off Monday in the Queen City.
The largest livestock show in Canada will take over the REAL District only a week after the Grey Cup Festival.
Gate admission is free on Monday, Nov. 28. The festivities are set to begin with the traditional “burning of the brand” and a free pancake breakfast at 10 a.m.
Kicking off the week’s activities are bison and dairy displays, alpaca fleece judging, chore competitions, agriculture seminars as well as demonstrations of all kinds.
The day finishes with the winners circle horse pull auction beginning at 7 p.m. which gives visitors the chance to sponsor the teams competing in the horse pull events during the following days.
More sales, education and rodeo events are planned over the six-day annual running of the agriculture and livestock show.
A full schedule of events can be found on the Agribition official website.
