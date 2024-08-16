The weekend is looking to be another nice one in the Queen City and there is a plethora of events for people to attend.

Here’s what’s happening in Regina this weekend.

Saturday

I Love Regina Day

Victoria Park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will kick off with a run or walk at 8:30 a.m. beginning on Cornwall Street and ending in Victoria Park. Participants can either do three kilometres, five kilometres, or 10 kilometres.

As part of the festivities, there will be a free barbeque, face painting, bouncy castles, live entertainment, and more.

Back 2 School Bash

The Landing at Grasslands from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event will feature performances, games, a superhero meet and greet, and a vendor market.

People are also encouraged to bring school supplies to donate. Every donation enters you into a raffle to win different prizes.

Market and CommuniTEA in the Park

Wascana Place & Lady Slipper Courthouse from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hosted by Higher Self Holistics, this free event will have live music, a petting zoo, vendors, a food truck, and more.

There will also be the option to purchase a CommuniTEA pass for a minimum $5 donation, which will get you a beverage and five entries for a small vendor prize draws. Donations will be given to Carmichael Outreach.

Nature Regina Picnic

Royal Saskatchewan Museum from 11:30 a.m. to 2 pm.

To celebrate 30 years of gardening at the Royal Saskatchewan Museum, there will be an event hosted by Nature Regina.

There will be a bird walk and tours of the garden. Water, watermelon, bannock, and cookies will be provided but people are asked to bring their own chairs and plates. To register for the event, click here.

Living History event

Government House starting at 1:30 p.m.

An interactive performace of "Not Who, But Watt!" will take place at the Edwardian Gardens, told through the eyes of George Watt, a Scottish-born landscaper. The interactive historical performace will bring Watt's work to life, transporting people to the spring planting season of 1910.

The tour will depart from the Henry Newlands Ballroom at 1:30 p.m. While registration is not required, guests are asked to arrive 10 minutes early.

Square Dance Demo

Victoria Square Shopping Centre at 2 p.m.

The Zone 7 Square and Round Dance Association will be holding a square dance demonstration in Centre Court. People can then also learn a few moves.

Free Movie in the Park

McNaughton Park beginning at 7:45 p.m.

Trolls Band Together will be playing as part of a free outdoor movie series. Pre-show activities will begin around 7:45 p.m. and the movie will start around 8:15 p.m.

Local Connections Expo

Caledonian Curling Club from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Happening on both Saturday and Sunday, the local Saskatchewan Business Trade Expo will be taking place with local vendors, a 50/50, and a family fun zone.

There is a $5 entrance fee. The expo will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Sunday

Picnic on Willow Island from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The final picnic on Willow Island of the summer will take place at 11 a.m. A free ferry ride will take you and your family to the island where you can enjoy your own lunch.

Moonlight Movies Drive-In

Despicable Me 4 and Twisters will be showing both Saturday and Sunday at the Drive-In in Pilot Butte. The first movie will begin at 8:25 p.m. and the second movie will begin at 10:15 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children, or $30 for a car load.

Did we miss something fun happening this weekend? Email reginadigitalnews@bellmedia.ca