Here's what's happening in Regina this weekend
Summer vacation may be wrapping up and fall is just around the corner but there are still plenty of things for people do to before the kids head back to school.
Friday
Summer Bash Movie in the Park
Horizon Station Park at 8 p.m.
Presented by the Regina International Film Festival, Kung Fu Panda 4 will be playing in the park. The movie starts at 8 p.m. but people are encouraged to come early for pre-show activities.
Shake the Lake
Conexus Arts Centre beginning at 3 p.m.
This event will be taking place both Friday and Saturday, featuring performances from Glass Tiger, Streetheart, Sass Jordon, as well as George Thorogood and the Destroyers. Gates open at 3 p.m. daily.
For the full lineup and to buy tickets, click here.
Alien – 45th anniversary
Regina Public Library Film Theatre at 7 p.m.
Memory: The Origins of Alien (2019) will be shown at 4:30 p.m. followed by Alien (1979). Admission to both films is free.
Puppet Show
Sherwood Village library branch at 10:30 a.m.
The Wide Open Children’s Theatre will be presenting the Princess and the Pea puppet show at the Regina Public Library’s Sherwood Village location.
It is a drop-in program but people are encouraged to arrive 30 minutes early.
Saturday
RIFFA
Various dates and locations
The Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) event is well underway. The in-person festival will be running until Saturday and a virtual festival will continue until Aug. 30.
RIFFA features films from Saskatchewan and across the globe.
Saturday will wrap up with a reception and awards ceremony at Darke Hall beginning at 6 p.m.
Latin Summer Festival
Regina Senior Citizens Centre at 10 a.m.
This free festival will showcase the Latin culture through dance, food, and vendors. This year will be the third anniversary of the festival, which also takes place in Saskatoon in September.
Regina Boogie to the Beat
Wascana Park at 10 a.m.
An event to support the Saskatchewan Brain Injury Association (SBIA), this event encourages people to come out to the park and take part in a drumming circle.
People can register here. www.sbia.ca
Kicking PancreAS 5K
Legislative Building at 10 a.m.
This 5K run/walk will raise money for pancreatic cancer. Check-in opens at 9 a.m., including on-site registration. Participants will get a finisher medal and swag.
Nuit Blanche
Victoria Park from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.
This after dark art festival will feature different art installations and performances to coincide with the theme, “the Sublime.”
The event is free and anyone can attend.
Back to School event
Southland Mall from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
This event will feature balloon animals, a magic show, music, a scavenger hunt, and more family friendly activities to get into the back to school spirit.
Regina Farmers’ Market
Confederation Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Regina Farmer’s Market is taking place at two locations this summer. While Wednesday’s market will still be at Pat Fiacco Plaza, Saturday’s market will be at Confederation Park.
Featuring dozens of vendors, folks can get their hands on fresh garden produce and other items.
Cineplex Family Favourites
Southland Cinemas at 11:40 a.m.
As part of the family favourites series, Cineplex Cinemas will be showing The Wizard of Oz on the big screen for the film’s 85th anniversary.
Ladybug Picnic Festival
Over the Hill Orchards and Winery from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The 2nd annual Ladybug Picnic Festival will be held to support the Regina General Hospital mother baby unit, in honour of Sally Elliott.
The event will feature vendors and performances from local musicians. Jars of ladybugs will be available for people to buy and release in their yard or orchard.
80’s Dance Party
Revival Music Room at 7 p.m.
Fans of the 80’s can dress up in their favourite gear and dance the night away. It is $15 admission in advance and $20 at the door.
Sunday
Activate gaming facility
2250 Quance St.
This new gaming facility will be holding a grand opening offer of free admission until Aug. 28.
Each room has interactive technology so people can immerse themselves into the games.
For more information and to book tickets, click here. https://playactivate.com/regina
Carmichael Outreach end of summer fundraiser
District Brewing from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
This event will feature food trucks, face painting, a petting zoo, a raffle table, and a celebrity dunk tank. All funds raised will be donated to Carmichael Outreach.
Launch of Wascana Cultural Trailway
Wascana Park from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Regina’s Cultural Trailway will be expanding into Wascana Park. The event will feature a guided tour of trailway highlights, a boat tour across the lake to the band stand. There will also be activities for children.
Regina Shakespeare Festival
Wascana Lake at 7 p.m. daily until Sunday
The Regina Shakespeare Festival will showcase a film daily inside a tent overlooking Wascana Lake.
The event will showcase the “Best O’ The Bard Film Fest” showing films based on Shakespeare’s plays.
Macbeth will be shown on Friday, and The Merry Wives of Windsor will be shown on Saturday and Sunday. To reserve your seat, click here.
Summer Bash Movie in the Park
McNab Park at 8 p.m.
Presented by the McNab Community Association, Sing 2 will be playing in the park. The movie starts at 8 p.m. but people are encouraged to come early for pre-show activities.
Did we miss something happening this weekend or do you have an event you’d like to share with us? Email caitlin.brezinski@bellmedia.ca
